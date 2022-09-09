Hyderabad: TRS leader held for obstructing Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Mozamjahi Market after a TRS leader created a flutter by trying to snatch the mike at the public meeting addressed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was identified as Nanda Kishore Vyas aka Nandu Bilal, in charge of the TRS party for the Goshamahal constituency.

After offering Pooja at Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar, the Assam chief minister arrived at Mozamjahi Market and he along with the members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi were addressing the devotees.

⁦@trspartyonline⁩ leader Nandu Vyas was arrested by police for confronting the ⁦@himantabiswa⁩ Assam CM at Moazamjahi market in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Zt4yHHHgTf — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) September 9, 2022

Also Read Hyderabad: 35K police officers deployed for Ganesh immersion

All of a sudden, the TRS leader who was also present at the dias confronted Himanta Biswa and tried to snatch away the mike. Meanwhile, Bhagwanth Rao, the secretary of Ganesh Utsav Samithi caught hold of the TRS leader and later the police whisked away Nandu Vyas.

After the incident tension prevailed at Mozamjahi market as activists of the BJP staged a protest against the action of the TRS leader.

A case was registered against the Nandu Vyas at Abid’s police station and an investigation is underway.