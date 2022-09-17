Hyderabad: TRS leader’s car blocks Amit Shah’s convoy, vandalised

Hyderabad: A car reportedly blocked the path of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy on Saturday at Punjagutta, sending security forces into a tizzy. The car was reportedly vandalised by the security personnel, media reports said.

After attending the Hyderabad Liberation Day ceremony hosted by the BJP-led centre in the morning, the minister was leaving Parade Grounds. A red car was discovered parked at the hotel’s door when the convoy came close to the Haritha Plaza Hotel in Greenlands, obstructing the path.

Press Agency ANI reported that the car belonged to TRS leader Gosula Srinivas who was driving it during the incident.

security lapse during #AmitShah's visit.

A car came in front of the cavalcade near Haritha plaza hotel. Comandos deployed in HM security damaged the car. The car was driven by a #TRS the leader identifies as Srinivas Yadav who was detained by police. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/aFhwpqIyzn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 17, 2022

“The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension,” he said.

Telangana | TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, he was forced to move later after HM's security forced him to do so. — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension: TRS leader Gosula Srinivas, in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/cxjPbYbbwR — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

State BJP in a tweet said that instead of planning for security, the TRS led state government is busy planning for ‘lapses in security’. “It is 2nd time in 2 weeks that TRS leaders have posed a threat to visiting dignitaries to our state. Today, Home Minister of India is threatened in a building right next to Pragati Bhavan,” the party remarked.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was allegedly obstructed on stage by Goshamahal TRS in charge Nanda Kishore Vyas aka Nandu Bilal on September 9. The TRS leader and the secretary of Ganesh Utsav Samithi have been booked under various sections of IPC. Taking a suo-moto action the Abids police have registered a case under IPC sections 352(Assault or criminal force), 341(Wrongful restraint) against the TRS leader.