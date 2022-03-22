Hyderabad: Truck runs over sleeping workers in Petbasheerabad

Hyderabad: Two manual workers died on the spot in Petbasheerabad after an iron-loaded truck drove over them in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Chandan Kumar Sahari (23) and Chandan Ram (23) residents of Bihar who came to Hyderabad a few years ago to earn their livelihood.

The incident took place on Tuesday as the duo was asleep near a construction site in Gayathri Nagar, Borabanda.

According to a report by Hans India, the driver of the truck, which was loaded with construction material, didn’t take notice of the two and drove the vehicle over them. The victims died on the spot.

Locals informed the Petbasheerabad police station where a case was registered following which the driver was arrested. The victim’s body has been sent to the nearest hospital for postmortem.