Hyderabad: TSCHE organises meet; discusses drugs, anti-ragging

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) organized a meeting on “Security measures and support system for students in Educational Institutions” on Thursday.

As the coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and state universities, the TSCHE focused on effective security measures to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment. Attending the meeting, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy proposed changes in how the system works currently.

Reddy spoke about a committee constituted by the TSCHE and state education department along with the aid of police officials to bring about an anti-ragging act.

Also Read University of Hyderabad to hold ‘Millet-Utopia’ on December 23

“Universities should encourage appointment of student counselors and installation of CCTVs for effective monitoring,” she said. She further requested the higher education department to monitor Private Hostels and Private Coaching centres.

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy assured that the police department will work with higher education department in coordination for taking measures to prevent issues of drugs and ragging.

TSCHE Vice Chariman Venkata Ramana brought up the issue of IIIT-Basara and suggested measures like a drop box, help line be introduced for needy students along with liaison officer from police department for easy filing of complaints. Further, Ramana also said drug awareness programmes should be arranged, and cyber rooms to check cyber complaints be set up in university campuses.