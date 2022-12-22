University of Hyderabad to hold ‘Millet-Utopia’ on December 23

Students pursuing classes 8 to 10 in schools of Hyderabad are invited to participate in the competitions and win exciting prizes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd December 2022 4:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: UoH to hold 'Millet-Utopia' on Dec 23
(photo: Facebook/University of Hyderabad)

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), in association with the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) will be organising an awareness program, ‘Millet-Utopia’ for school students on December 23.

UoH is celebrating the ‘International Year of Millets – 2023’ by organising several activities under the aegis of ‘UoH-IYoM 2023’.

This one-day program will have different competitions for school students to raise awareness of the importance of millet.

800 plus students from 34 schools will participate in competitions like quizzes, elocution, para-writing, and drawing, which will be focusing on the theme ‘Millets for food and nutrition.’

The inaugural session of the program will be held at the School of Life Sciences Auditorium at 10:00 am on the university campus.

International director of WA State Agricultural Biotech Centre, Murdoch University, Australia, Prof. Rajeev Varshney will be speaking on ‘Translational Genomics for Food and Nutrition Security’ at the event.

Senior scientist and JC Bose National Fellow, DBT-NIPGR, Delhi, Dr Manoj Prasad, will deliver a talk on ‘Advances in foxtail millet research: Progress and prospects.’

People interested can contact Dr Muthamilarasan on 95609 69018 for further details and download registration forms at the website.

