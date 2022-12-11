Hyderabad: UoH to conduct 5-day pathophysiology workshop from Dec 12-16

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is set to conduct a workshop on pathophysiology titled ‘Understanding Pathophysiology of Pain and Cognition using Animal Experiments’.

This is a five-day workshop to be conducted at the School of Life Sciences from December 12-16. It will be jointly organised by the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) in association with Society for Neurochemistry, India (SNCI).

The event will be inaugurated by UoH Vice Chancellor professor BJ Rao, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Dr Subhash Kaul will also participate in the program. Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head, Department of Neurosurgery, KIMS, Dr Manas K Panigrahi will deliver the inaugural lecture.

The five-day workshop comprises lectures and hands-on experimental demonstrations from specialists in the field of pain and cognition research in the Asia Pacific region. Group discussions, poster presentations by participants, and technical lectures and demonstrations of equipment will also be a part of the workshop.

It will focus on behavioral, molecular, and electrophysiological studies regarding pain and cognition in animal models. About 30 selected participants from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Nepal, and Iran are participating in the workshop. Over 30 reputed faculty, and speakers in the field of pain and cognition from India and the Asian Pacific Region will deliver lectures as a part of this workshop.