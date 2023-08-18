Hyderabad: TSMC summons DCP in Mohd Imran missing case

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Saroornagar, to personally appear before it with a detailed report on the Mohd Imran missing case.

This summons was issued after Mumtaz Begum, a woman from Saroornagar, alleged that her 21-year-old son, Mohd Imran, received a call from a person named Laxman Singh of Saroornagar on the late night of August 5. During the call, Singh asked Imran to meet him to discuss a bike repair issue. Begum claimed that Imran has been missing since then, and his cell phone has been turned off.

According to her complaint to TSMC, on August 7, she approached the Saroornagar Police Station and filed a complaint, but she did not receive a positive response from the police. On August 14, she learned through newspapers that her son had been murdered and subsequently burnt.

Based on this complaint, TSMC has named the Inspector of Police, Saroornagar; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Saroornagar; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Saroornagar; and Rachakonda Police Commissioner as respondents.

The commission has also instructed the DCP to appear in person before it at 1 pm on August 21st.