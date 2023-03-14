Hyderabad: TSPSC question paper leak case transferred to SIT

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission exam’s paper leak case was transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by city commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday,

As per the orders, the case will now directly be investigated under the direct supervision of the Additional CP Crimes and the SIT with immediate effect.

The Begum Bazar police on Tuesday produced all nine persons who are arrested in the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam paper leak case conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commissioner on March 5.

The accused persons, 32-year-old P Praveen Kumar who worked as the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at TSPSC, 35-year-old A Raja Sekhar, a network administrator at TSPSC, 35-year-old Renuka, a school teacher, 38-year-old L Dhakya, a technical assistant, 33-year-old K Rajeshwar, 28-year-old K Neelesh Nayak, 29-year-old P Gopal Nayak, 30-year-old K Srinivas and 31-year-old K Rajendra Nayak was arrested by the Begum Bazaar police with the assistance of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team on Monday.

Praveen, who works at TSPSC, contacted Raja Sekhar for the question paper of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) and both of them allegedly managed to get the paper from the confidential section of the TSPSC by hacking into a computer of the section officer in charge of custody of the question paper.

Also Read Hyderabad: TSPSC exam paper leak accused produced in court

The TSPSC conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

As the two employees TSPSC allegedly copied folders containing the question papers of various exams from computers in the confidential section, the Commission already postponed recruitment examinations to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled on March 12 and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.

The Commission is scheduled to meet later in the day to take a decision on canceling the exam held on March 5 and conduct a re-exam.