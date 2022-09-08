Hyderabad: TSRTC announces 565 special buses for Ganesh immersion

The buses are provided so that citizens can reach Tank Bund easily.

Published: 8th September 2022 2:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: TSRTC announces 565 special bus services for Ganesh immersion
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh immersion ceremonies that will take place across the city, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that 565 special bus services will be provided in the city on Friday (September 9).

The buses are provided so that citizens can reach Tank Bund, where many idols will be immersed. The buses will also be ferried after midnight on Friday.

On the advice of Hyderabad traffic police, TSRTC has put up information kiosks at three places- NTR Marg, Gandhi Marg outpost, and Metro control room, Basheerbagh.

Citizens can also contact Rathifile bus station at 9959226154 and Koti bus station at 9959226160 for additional information.

The list of special buses can be found below.

List of special buses arranged by TSRTC arranged for immersion.

