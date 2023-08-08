Hyderabad: TSRTC bus driver thrashed by intoxicated men at Suraram

Hyderabad: In an alleged case of assault, an TSRTC bus driver was thrashed by three people at Suraram under the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Monday.

Three bikers intercepted the bus and assaulted the driver inside the vehicle, following which they fled the scene.

A @TSRTCHQ bus driver was badly injured after 3 persons, who stopped the bus and attacked on him and fled away at Suraram ps limits in #Hyderabad. Locals says they were #Ganja addicted batch.



Injured driver shifted to hospital.

The @cyberabadpolice investigating.@tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/VxKrEtF6Pi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 7, 2023

As per the locals who witnessed the scene, the accused were suspected to be in an inebriated condition. They claimed ganja addicts entered the bus and attacked the driver.

After the incident, the driver was taken out of the bus and rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment as his nose started bleeding due to severe injuries.

Based on the information, police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects and initiated an investigation into the matter.