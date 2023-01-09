Hyderabad: TSRTC designs cyber liner mini buses for IT employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has organised specially designed Cyber Liner AC mini buses for the employees working in the IT corridor of the city.

On the occasion of the launch, TSRTC chairman said that Wi-Fi facility will also be provided in these buses which are designed with modern amenities. These 18-seat cyberliner buses will run from Rayadurgam to Wave Rock, GAR and DLF, connecting the metro.

He said that as of now 10 buses have been operating, and there is a possibility of expanding these services in the coming days.

According to the working days of the IT employees, the Cyber Liner buses will provide services from Monday to Friday and the service will be every 15 minutes.