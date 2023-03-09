Hyderabad: TSRTC introduces budget-friendly ticketing offers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced two new ticketing offers aimed at providing affordable and convenient travel options for its passengers in the city.

T-6 and F-24 ticketing offers have been announced for passengers residing under the GHMC limits.

The ‘T-6 ticket facilitates travelling for women and senior citizens at a cost of Rs 50 while the ‘F-24’ is a combined ticket for four members of family or friends fixed at a price of Rs 300.

The discounted ticketing option can be availed to travel in the city’s ordinary and metro express buses on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

While announcing the new offers on Thursday, the vice-chairman and managing director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar, said that the T-24 ticket, which was previously introduced in the city, received an immensely positive response from passengers.

“In fact, 33.38 crore passengers have travelled in TSRTC buses till February this financial year, out of which 55.50 lakh people bought T-24 tickets,” he added.