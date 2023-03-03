Hyderabad: TSRTC introduces special bus services for ladies on Women’s day

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced daily special bus services for girl students and women passengers, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Ladies’ Special bus services will be functioning from the outskirts of Hyderabad to various places in the city. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar urged women and girls to utilize the service for safe travel.

The special bus services will be organised from Uppal to Bogaram via Ghatkesar, Bogaram to Secunderabad via Ghatkesar, LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam and Ibrahimpatnam to LB Nagar.

Special bus services will also be extended to include Gurunanak University. The bus routes will be LB Nagar to Ibrahimpatnam – Gurunanak University and Gurunanak University to LB Nagar.