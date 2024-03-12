Hyderabad: TSRTC launches 22 Electric Green Metro Express buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced eco-friendly non-AC Electric Green Metro Express buses in Hyderabad for the first time.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off 22 TSRTC buses at the Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg.

The 12-meter-long buses have ergonomically designed 2×2 seating for 35 passengers and the driver and can travel up to 225 kilometres on a single charge.

This new fleet of TSRTC buses offers full charging within three to four hours and provides onboard cell phone charging facilities. Operating completely on electricity with zero emissions they feature front and rear air suspensions for comfort during travel. LED destination display boards on the front, left, and rear sides help commuters to navigate.

The Electric Green Metro Express buses are also equipped with security cameras, a panic buzzer, reverse parking cameras, and a fire detection and alarm system (FDAS).

To provide eco-friendly transportation, TSRTC operates 9,067 buses covering 32.33 lakh km and transporting around 47.10 lakh passengers daily.

TSRTC signed a 12-year agreement with M/s. Evey Trans (TEL) P Ltd. to deploy 50 AC and 450 non-AC eBuses. The AC eBuses will be deployed under the GCC model at a rate of Rs. 6/km.

TSRTC launches new electric Green Metro Express non-AC buses for #Hyderabad.



Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, launched the #GreenMetroExpress in the presence of @TSRTCHQ MD @tsrtcmdoffice .#ElectricBus #ElectricVehicle #TSRTC pic.twitter.com/FmBNQkheP6 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 12, 2024

TSRTC operates 9,067 eco-friendly buses covering 32.33 lakh km, transporting 47.10 lakh passengers daily. They also run 40 AC e-buses from Hyderabad to RGI Airport, carrying 5,000 passengers daily.