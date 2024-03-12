Hyderabad: Light and sound show at Hussain Sagar to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: A unique laser-based light and sound show with a water screen and musical fountain on the waters of Hussain Sagar is set to be inaugurated today, March 12, 2024.

The show, titled “The Kohinoor Story,” was conceptualized and commissioned by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who will also inaugurate the gallery and launch the show at 5 pm at Sanjeevaiah Park overlooking the Hussain Sagar.

The show narrates the history of the renowned Kohinoor Diamond, tracing its origins from the rich soils of Telangana. The sound and light show aims to enhance tourist attractions in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The “Design, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of a Multimedia Laser Show with a Water Screen and Musical Fountain Integrated Lights and Projection Show” at the Hussain Sagar is a state-of-the-art multimedia experience.

The show features over 1000 robotic nozzles, complemented by an advanced underwater lighting system using the DMX protocol for dynamic color changes with over 16 million options.

The laser technology is equipped with three 40W RGB lasers to enhance the visual experience.

The viewing gallery and rooftop restaurant offer a fixed seating capacity of 800-1000 guests, along with a rooftop restaurant providing panoramic views of Sanjeevaiah Park and the multimedia show at Hussain Sagar.

The high-definition projection utilizes three high-definition projectors, each with 34,000 lumens, for clear, vibrant projections on the Aqua Screen.

The surround sound system is a 5.1 Dolby-style surround sound system for an immersive audio experience. Dynamic lighting effects are created with beam moving headlights to create dramatic visual effects across the Hussain Sagar lake.

The record-breaking water fountain at Hussain Sagar is India’s largest and tallest, with a height of 260 feet and dimensions of 540×130.

The show integrates technological innovation with educational storytelling, highlighting significant historical and educational narrative.