Hyderabad: TSRTC to introduce 100 electric AC buses by April

The road transport company operates around 64 electric AC buses in the Greater Hyderabad zone, mainly serving airport routes. It now plans on increasing its capacity.

TSRTC's 'Green Metro Luxury' electric AC bus.

Hyderabad: To beat the discomfort of rising temperatures in Greater Hyderabad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will introduce 100 electric air-conditioned (AC) buses by April.

The TSRTC operates around 64 electric AC buses in the Greater Hyderabad zone, mainly serving airport routes. It now plans on increasing its capacity.

These buses see a 60% occupancy rate on regular days, which escalates to 85% during the summer months due to the seasonal surge in demand for AC buses.

Last week, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated 100 new buses.

The TSRTC also has plans to bring 1,325 new buses into operation in a phased manner by June this year. These include 712 Palle Velugu, 400 Express, 75 Deluxe and 138 Lahari/Rajdhani buses.

