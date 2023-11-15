Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating special buses for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Guru Purnima.

The decision was made after the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ tour package earlier on the same occasion fetched a good response.

According to the RTC officials, all seats in the special super luxury buses arranged for the package were filled as soon as the bookings opened. However, steps are being taken to add more buses to meet the passenger rush.

Also Read Hyderabad records property sales worth Rs 3170 crores in October

The buses will leave for Arunachalam from MGBS, BHEL and ECI on November 25 and can be booked at a charge of Rs 3690 per seat.

After departing from Hyderabad, the buses will return from Arunachalam on the same day evening after the rituals are completed.

Call on 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033 for more information. Tickets can be confirmed via bookings at the TSRTC counters or online on the website.