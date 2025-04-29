Hyderabad: Tuition teacher booked for forcing student to steal money, buy iPhone

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police booked a tuition teacher for allegedly forcing his student to steal money and buy an iPhone for him.

According to a complaint lodged by Kamal Jain, the father of the 13-year-old student (a Class VII pupil), the boy was taking tuition from Sandeep Geloth, a resident of Shahpur.

On April 23, the boy’s father noticed that his son had an iPhone. Upon questioning, the boy revealed that he had stolen money from their family-run shop on the tuition teacher’s instructions and used it to purchase the phone, said G. Mallesh, SHO of Jeedimetla.

Kamal Jain alleged that his son had bought the mobile phone after stealing money under the tuition teacher’s direction and demanded action against Sandeep Geloth.

The Jeedimetla police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the BNS and initiated an investigation.