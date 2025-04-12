Hyderabad turns saffron as thousands join Hanuman Jayanthi

Hyderabad: Thousands are participating in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, currently being held in the city on Saturday, April 12.

The ‘Veer Hanuman Vijaya Yatra’ commenced from Ram Mandir temple at Gowliguda in Old City and will reach Hanuman Temple, Tadban Bowenpally in the evening. The procession will pass through Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Kachiguda, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda, Musheerabad crossroads, Ashoknagar, Bible House, Ramgopalpet, Paradise Secunderabad and Bowenpally.

The Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra began from Gowliguda in Hyderabad with great enthusiasm, drawing large crowds of devotees who gathered to participate in the vibrant and colorful procession. pic.twitter.com/xOF07loE1T — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2025

Several small processions from Saidabad, Karmanghat, Madannapet, Gowlipura, Puranapul, Dhoolpet, Rajendranagar and other places joined the main procession. Devotees on foot and motorcycles waved saffron flags while Hindutva-pop songs like ‘Baap toh Baap Rahega’ and ‘Banayenge Mandir’ blared on sound systems during the Hanuman Jayanthi procession. The Hyderabad police allowed the organizers to use two big boxes for playing ‘devotional songs.’

Drinking water and food camps have been set up by local basthi associations for the convenience of the devotees.

Earlier, Hyderabad city police commissioner C V Anand visited the Ram Mandir temple at Gowliguda and offered prayers. The senior police officer then proceeded to check the security arrangements for the procession.