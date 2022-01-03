Hyderabad: TV9 fined Rs 1 lakh for unauthorised advertisement

Published: 3rd January 2022
Hyderabad: The Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) levied a fine of rupees one lakh on the Telugu news distributer TV9.

The civic body issued the fine to the Telugu news channel, on Monday, for erecting an unauthorised advertisement balloon, above fifteen feet from the ground level, at their office on Banjara Hills, road number three.

The civic body stated that the balloon was put up without permission and violated various sections of the GHMC Act.

The fine was issued after it was brought to the notice of the EVDM wing, on Twitter, by a local and activist, Srikhande Umesh Kumar.

