Hyderabad: TVS launches 3 new variants of electric scooters

Hyderabad: TVS on Wednesday announced the launch of its new IQUBE electric scooters at Kiran TVS dealership in Secunderabad. The two models of IQube and IQube-S, come in 3 variants in 5 colours.

The high-end EVs are set to offer a pollution-free, noise-free ride, flaunting a fully digital meter, and HMI Controller, said TVS.

The running cost of the scooters has been quoted as Rs 7000 for 15000 kms and the on road price range is said to start from Rs 1,15,000, stated a press release from TVS on Wednesday. The two models are latest entrants into the EV sector, which is fast catching up as an alternative to petrol-run two-wheelers.

TVS IQube variants are powered by two lithium batteries with 3.4 kWh power. This vehicle has recently got ’Green Bike of India’ award from Autocars, said the release. Area Manager of TVS Vishal Vikram Singh unveiled the two models on the occasion.

Speaking at the launch, Vishal Vikram Singh said, “TVS is the company which has the largest range of two wheelers, from mopeds to commuter bikes, premium bikes, super bikes, and scooters, now we are expanding our range to electric vehicles.”

He explained that three models of Electric scooters are available – IQube, IQube-S and IQube-ST. “With a range of 100 kms in one charge and top speed of 78 kms per hour, It is one of the best EV two wheelers,” said Vikram.