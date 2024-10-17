Hyderabad: Twin brothers die after falling into chemical sump

Hyderabad: Twin brothers died on Wednesday, October 16 after falling into a chemical sump at Jeedimetla.

The deceased persons were identified as Ramu, 32 and Laxman 32; the incident occurred when the brothers ventured into a closed factory for renovation work. According to the police, the authorities opened the factory for maintenance work.

The twins were called for renovation as the factory was going to be reopened. “They cleaned up the chemical waste of the pharma company. In the process, one of them accidentally fell into the chemical sump and the other who tried to save him too fell inside and both fell unconscious. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died under treatment,” said the police.