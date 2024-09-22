Hyderabad: Two arrested by Excise dept for selling MDMA

Hyderabad: An Excise department team apprehended two people and seized 27 grams of MDMA, a motor bike and two mobile phones from their possession.

On reliable information officials raided a house situated at Jambagh flower market in limits of Prohibition and Excise station, Narayanguda, and arrested Sushil Kumar and Palukuri Deepak.

Six others – Praveen Singh, Charan, V Ramesh, Hithesh, Shaik Mohammed and Bobby – are absconding. Susheel, a native of Jalore of Rajasthan, migrated to Hyderabad and ran his own small business. Seven months back, Susheel went to Rajasthan and there he met with his friend Praveen Singh who told Susheel that he was staying at Bangalore and selling MDMA.

He asked Susheel to also sell MDMA in Hyderabad on a commission basis. Praveen Singh Rav started supplying MDMA at Rs 3000 per gram to Susheel who travelled from Hyderabad to Bangalore in buses and purchased MDMA from Praveen Singh Rav and sold it at Rs. 6000 per gram at Hyderabad to customers.

Deepak purchased MDMA at Rs. 5000 per gram from Susheel and sold it at Rs. 6000 to other customers. V. Ramesh and Charan are also working as agents to Susheel and are also consumers of MDMA. The arrested persons along with contraband have been handed over to SHO Prohibition & Excise Station, Narayanguda for taking further necessary action.