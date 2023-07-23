Hyderabad: Two arrested for cheating job aspirants

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang that allegedly cheated people on pretext of Reserve Bank of India jobs were arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) on Sunday. The police seized seven job offer letters from them.

The accused have been identified as Morachikkam Sanjeevaiah alias Jeevaiah and Feroz Sulaman. Their associate Kiran is absconding, police said.

The gang took Rs 2-3 lakh from job aspirants, promising jobs of clerk and attender at the Reserve Bank of India. “The three persons prepared fake offer letters and handed them over to the people before escaping with the money,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force.

A team of police, led by inspector Khaleel Pasha, nabbed the accused following complaints against them. A case was registered at Chaderghat police station. Efforts are on to apprehend Kiran, who is absconding, said the DCP.