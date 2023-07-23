Hyderabad: Two arrested for cheating job aspirants

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: 2 nabbed in Uppal for stealing 15 cars worth 2.5 cr
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two members of a gang that allegedly cheated people on pretext of Reserve Bank of India jobs were arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) on Sunday. The police seized seven job offer letters from them.

BookMyMBBS

The accused have been identified as Morachikkam Sanjeevaiah alias Jeevaiah and Feroz Sulaman. Their associate Kiran is absconding, police said.

The gang took Rs 2-3 lakh from job aspirants, promising jobs of clerk and attender at the Reserve Bank of India. “The three persons prepared fake offer letters and handed them over to the people before escaping with the money,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force.

MS Education Academy

A team of police, led by inspector Khaleel Pasha, nabbed the accused following complaints against them. A case was registered at Chaderghat police station. Efforts are on to apprehend Kiran, who is absconding, said the DCP.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button