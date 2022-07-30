Hyderabad: Two arrested for drugging rail passengers, theft

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) here on Friday.

According to an official police release, the accused – 42-year-old Satan Patel and 44-year-old Vikas Patel – both natives of Bihar, would drug rail passengers in Secundrabad Railway station and steal things from them.

The two came to Hyderabad in order to earn easy money. Both drivers by occupation, Satan and Vikas purchased diazepam tablets.

They would mix it with biscuits, cashews, biscuits and chikki and sell it to passengers. The passengers would fall unconscious after consuming it.

Thereby, Satan and Vikas would steal belongings including jewellery and cash.

The two have been involved in 13 cases. Around 9.4 tulas of gold and cash worth Rs 1,68,500 were recovered from them, the release said.

On a tip-off, the GRP and RPF officers caught them on Friday at around 6 pm.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.