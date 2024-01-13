Hyderabad: Two arrested for making fake Mysore sandal soaps

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Saturday, January 13, for allegedly making and selling counterfeit versions of the Karnataka government-owned Karanataka Soap & Detergents Ltd (KSDL)’s Mysore sandal soap.

The Malakpet police recovered materials worth around Rs 2 crore, including fake products and packaging materials.

Authorities seized 20 cartons containing 1,800 pieces of 150g soap packs, 47 cartons with 9,400 pieces of 75g soap, and 400 empty packaging boxes for 150g and 75g soaps.

A complaint has been filed against accused Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain at Malakpet police station in Hyderabad.

A probe was initiated following an anonymous tip to minister M. B. Patil, President of KSDL. After receiving the call about fake Mysore sandal soaps circulating in Hyderabad, Minister Patil directed Dr Prashant, the Managing Director of KSDL, to look into the matter.

The KSDL team, upon confirming the presence of counterfeit soap in the market, executed an operation to trace its source.

They first purchased a batch of the fake product worth one lakh rupees and uncovered the manufacturing unit, police said.