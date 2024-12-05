Hyderabad: Two arrested for smuggling hashish oil in Chandanagar

Two additional suspects, identified as Mohammed from Hyderabad and Ramesh Gangadhar from Orissa, who allegedly supplied the hashish oil, are currently absconding.

Hyderabad: A team of the Telangana state task force from the Prohibition and Excise department arrested two individuals for smuggling hashish oil in Chandanagar.

Acting on intelligence regarding hash oil being transported from Orissa to Hyderabad, the team conducted checks on Thursday morning. They stopped a car and seized 1.5 kg of hash oil, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh.

The suspects arrested have been identified as Konde Mallikarjun from Karnataka and Mohammed Rahman Khan from Hyderabad. Two additional suspects, identified as Mohammed from Hyderabad and Ramesh Gangadhar from Orissa, who allegedly supplied the hashish oil, are currently absconding.

Excise superintendent Anji Reddy, along with circle inspector Chandrasekhar, sub inspector Bharat Kumar, and their team, played a significant role in the operation.

