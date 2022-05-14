Hyderabad: Two arrested for vehicle theft in Karkhana

Hyderabad: Karkhana police on Saturday arrested two individuals who allegedly stole automobiles to later sell them as scrap material to a buyer in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammed Azamuddin (25) and Syed Mujahid (18) were caught by the police during a vehicle check at Willington X Roads in Karkhana as they were travelling on a bike without the proper documents. When the police tried to question them, they tried to escape.

Later, they were caught and bought to the police station. Upon questioning, they confessed that they had committed the theft of two and four vehicles in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. They also said that a man named Abdul Rahim in Uttar Pradesh used to purchase the stolen vehicles from the accused persons.

According to a police report, the accused used to head out at midnight to steal two or four-wheeled vehicles. They selected old vehicles so it would be easy to open the locks with the help of master/duplicate keys. If the ignition did not respond, they would tow the vehicles to their destination.