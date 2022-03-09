Hyderabad: Two arrested in loan app case, 63 laptops seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyber Crime Police of CCS, on Wednesday arrested two accused in connection with the loan app case.

Shabbir Alam and Umakanth Yadav of Bangalore were running a call centre at Koramangala, Bangalore in the name of Sky links Technology Pvt. Ltd and are operating loan applications namely Ocean Rupee, Life Wallet, Maloo Wallet, Elephant cash, Box Cash and Dutta Rupee under the sole supervision of a Chinese National Chen Chaoping ( presently at China) .

The apps are hosted in Google Play Store, whenever the innocent people download the app, permissions for gallery, contact list and locations are obtained by the app required for providing loan for a short period after which the victims have to pay very huge interest.

When the victims are incapable of repaying the loan amounts, the accused Shabbir Alam and his accomplice Umakant Yadav resorted to blackmailing tactics and threaten to post their photos in social media platforms by morphing them.

The duo had targeted a woman from city residing at Rethibowli, since she has taken loans from different loan applications which were available on Google Play Store (approximately an amount of Rs. 2 lakhs) after only 7 days after she failed to repay, threatening calls were made to her from different Whatsapp numbers and abused her in vulgar language.

The police have seized as many as 63 laptops and 19 mobile phones from their possession.

It may be remembered that in the year 2020, the Chinese National Chen Chaoping operated the Loan Apps call centre in the name of Golden Bag Technologies Pvt. Ltd at Bangalore and hired about 100 tele-callers and opened new call centre at Koramangala, Bangalore and trained the tele-callers how to extort the money from the victims in all possible ways.

Fearing arrest the Chinese national had fled the country and was still operating with the help of his henchmen.