Hyderabad: Two arrested with 9 kg ganja in Bandlaguda

Two individuals were apprehended at ISL College with nine kg of contraband ganja by the commissioner’s task force, southeast zone, along with Bandlaguda police on Wednesday, 8 January.

The two accused, Chandan Majhi, 36, and Bijay Takri, 51, are natives of Odisha. The duo were looking for a way to earn easy money, following which they hatched a plan to sell ganja. Bijay Takri ended up procuring 9 kg of it for Rs 15,000 from a person in Odisha called Bholu on January 2.

Takri then came to Hyderabad on January 4 and contacted his friend Majhi who was staying in Hyderabad. They were staking out at the ISL College, Sadath Nagar Road in Bandlaguda looking for customers when police, based on a tip, apprehended them.

Two packets each containing 4.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 2,94,000 were seized from them. Their supplier from Odisha is still absconding.