Hyderabad: Two arrested with 9 kg ganja in Bandlaguda

Two packets each containing 4.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 2,94,000 were seized from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2025 9:20 pm IST
Five held in Vizag for online supply of ganja
Representational Image

Two individuals were apprehended at ISL College with nine kg of contraband ganja by the commissioner’s task force, southeast zone, along with Bandlaguda police on Wednesday, 8 January. 

The two accused, Chandan Majhi, 36, and Bijay Takri, 51, are natives of Odisha. The duo were looking for a way to earn easy money, following which they hatched a plan to sell ganja. Bijay Takri ended up procuring 9 kg of it for Rs 15,000 from a person in Odisha called Bholu on January 2.

Also Read
MBT gears up for GHMC polls with Paidal Daura in Hyderabad’s Old City

Takri then came to Hyderabad on January 4 and contacted his friend Majhi who was staying in Hyderabad. They were staking out at the ISL College, Sadath Nagar Road in Bandlaguda looking for customers when police, based on a tip, apprehended them. 

Two packets each containing 4.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 2,94,000 were seized from them. Their supplier from Odisha is still absconding.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2025 9:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button