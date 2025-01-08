MBT gears up for GHMC polls with Paidal Daura in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party has stepped up its public outreach program ‘paidal daura’, in the Old City of Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The MBT party spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, who had contested the recent Assembly elections from Yakutpura and lost with a thin margin to All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party candidate, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, began visiting the constituency.

Khan, who is more known for his tough vocal stand against his political opponents and the civic authorities, during his recent visits to Ganganagar, Amannagar and other localities, highlighted the deplorable civic conditions and problems faced by the local people.

During his visit to the Ganganagar and Moula ka Chilla in Yakutpura, Khan met residents and inquired about the delay in the execution of various developmental works. He urged authorities to speed up the work and minimize the inconvenience to residents.

The MBT spokesperson had given a tough fight to the AIMIM party in the Yakutpura during the Assembly elections. He lost by a small margin of 800 odd votes.

Sources in the MBT party said, the leadership is now keen on contesting the GHMC elections from multiple constituencies in the city, including the Yakutpura, where it has gained a strong base over the years.

The AIMIM MLA, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, has not taken the political developments quietly. Noticing the visits of their opponents, the AIMIM cadre including local corporators are visiting the area and sharing their tours on social media platforms and doing their best to amplify the outreach of the content.

The GHMC elections are scheduled for next year in the city. There is a possibility of the elections being conducted in 2025.