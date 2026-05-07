Hyderabad: Two Biharis held in Kondapur ganja bust, 2.4 kg seized

Two individuals from Bihar were arrested in connection with the case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 7:51 am IST
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Hyderabad: Acting on a tip-off that ganja was being sold behind the Kondapur RTO office, the State Excise Task Force conducted a raid led by team leader Anji Reddy.

During the operation, authorities seized 2.4 kg of ganja, a two-wheeler and Rs 35,500 in cash. Two individuals, Md Danish and Suraj Kumar Mandal, both from Bihar, were arrested in connection with the case.

Reddy said cases have been registered under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against seven people who had purchased ganja from the accused. 

Subhan Bakery

The arrested individuals, along with the seized contraband and cash, have been handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Station.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 7:51 am IST

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