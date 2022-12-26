Hyderabad: Two die after crashing into divider at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Two people who were leaving Christmas celebrations at Jeedimetla died in a road accident on Saturday night.
According to the police, Kranti Kumar, a 19-year-old, was riding the bike while his friend Sandeep, a 20-year-old, was riding a pillion.
The pair, along with their friends, had attended Christmas festivities and were travelling from Gajularamam to Shahpurnagar when Kranti lost control of the motorcycle and slammed it into a road divider close to Nehrunagar.
“Kranti died on the spot, and Sandeep died while receiving treatment at a hospital,” said Jeedimetla sub-inspector A Hareesh.
The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.