Hyderabad: Two die after crashing into divider at Jeedimetla

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th December 2022 2:43 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two people who were leaving Christmas celebrations at Jeedimetla died in a road accident on Saturday night.

According to the police, Kranti Kumar, a 19-year-old, was riding the bike while his friend Sandeep, a 20-year-old, was riding a pillion.

The pair, along with their friends, had attended Christmas festivities and were travelling from Gajularamam to Shahpurnagar when Kranti lost control of the motorcycle and slammed it into a road divider close to Nehrunagar.

“Kranti died on the spot, and Sandeep died while receiving treatment at a hospital,” said Jeedimetla sub-inspector A Hareesh.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

