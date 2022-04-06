Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers and two consumers arrested for selling hash oil

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Nallakunta Police arrested two drug peddlers along with two consumers in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Around 840gms of hash oil, 4 mobiles and a two-wheeler was seized from them.

According to the police, the prime accused, V Lakshmipathi, aged 25- a resident of Hafeezpet, was procuring drugs from 36-year-old K Nageshwar Rao, a resident of Vishakapatnam. Lakshmipathi would purchase 1kg of hash oil for Rs 50,000 and sell it for Rs 3,000 per 5gms to his consumers.

In this manner, Lakshmipathi formed a big organised network in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

On a tip off, the police arrested Lakshmipathi and Nageshwar at the Secunderabad railway station. Upon investigation, two consumer’s names were revealed – 25-year-old Vamsi Krishna (unemployed) and 22-year-old Vikram Monga (student).

A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.