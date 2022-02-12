Hyderabad: Two handed life imprisonment in murder case

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case dating back to 2016.

The two convicts were identified as 25-year-old K Bala Krishna alias Balu and 24-year-old N Gajanand alias Dinesh. Balu is a resident of Chudi Bazar while Dinesh is a resident of Shankar Bazar. The duo murdered a person named Kunal Singh , who was a history-sheeter from Shahinayathgunj, as they held a grudge against him.

They stabbed him to death over the issue eventually. The Shahinayathgunj police booked a case and arrested the culprits, after which the court eventually imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts.