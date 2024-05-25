Hyderabad: Two held by Sultan Bazar cops for robbing terminally ill man

Hyderabad: Two robbers who snatched Rs. 8500 from a man suffering from a life threatening disease were arrested by the Sultan Bazaar police on Saturday.

Mohammed Shahnawaz (29), and Sidhu Dhanghar (25), who are both footpath dwellers, along with their associate Nagaraj had snatched away the amount from a man Feroz (name changed) at Rangmahal, Sultan Bazaar, after attacking him.

“After snatching the amount, the trio distributed it amongst themselves and escaped from the spot. A case was booked and two of the accused have been arrested while their associate Nagaraj escaped,” said the Sultan Bazaar police.

The police produced the accused in court and they were sent to judicial remand.