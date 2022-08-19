Hyderabad: Two held for making adulterated Ginger Garlic paste

Hyderabad: Two men were arrested by the commissioner’s task force, and the central zone team for allegedly manufacturing adulterated Ginger Garlic paste, on Friday.

The accused persons are identified as Mohammed Zaffar Alam (38) and Somnath Chetty (50) residents of Hyderabad were detained n the limits of Begum Bazar and seized 650 kg of Ginger Garlic paste worth Rs five lakhs.

All the seized material along with the accused have been handed over to SHO Begum Bazar Police Station for further investigation.

What is adulterated food:

Food adulteration is the act of intentionally debasing the quality of food offered for sale either by the admixture or substitution of inferior substances or by the removal of some valuable ingredient. From: Rapid Detection of Food Adulterants and Contaminants, 2016.