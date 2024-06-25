Hyderabad: Two held for murder in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested two persons who allegedly murdered a man at their house on Friday night, June 21.

The deceased Syed Zakir Ali, a driver was murdered allegedly by Mohd Shafi, 31 years, Shaheen Begum, 38 years, and Haji Pasha, 38 years, at their house in Achi Reddy Nagar Teegala Kunta falling under Falaknuma police station limits.

B. Yadagiri Swamy, ACP Falaknuma said Zakir Ali was harassing Shaheen Begum, frequently. Shafi had warned him to stop stalking and harassing his sister Shaheen, but Zakir continued with it.

“Fed up with it, on Friday night, when Zakir came near their house, Shafi, Haji and Shaheen killed Zakir,” said Yadagiri Swamy.

The police booked a case against them under Section 302 r/w 34 of IPC and arrested Shafi and Zakir, while the woman absconded.