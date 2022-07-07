Hyderabad: Two held for robbing man off Rs 8000

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a man off Rs 8000. The accused approached the victim pretending to seek directions.

The incident occurred when the victim identified as Mohammed Shazad was on his way home after withdrawing money from an ATM. The two accused approached the man, and sought directions to Dhoolpet area.

Upon being guided by Shahzad, the accused identified as Bommenna Srikar and Vagmera Vijay Kumar asked him to accompany them, so that he could direct them to the location. The victim agreed to do so, following which Srikar and Kumar diverted his attention and whisked the cash away.

When Shehzad noticed that the money was missing, he approached the Mangalhat police and filed a complaint.

Based on Shahzad’s complaint the police booked a case. Soon after, an investigation was launched following which the two accused were arrested under IPC sections for 420 and 379 for cheating and theft.