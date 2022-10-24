Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 20L unaccountable cash in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: Punjagutta police seized an amount of 20 lakhs, identified as unaccountable cash on Saturday night, during a regular vehicle check at Somajiguda.

The accused were where they were caught red-handed carrying the cash in a car and were arrested in the discovery.

“On checking the vehicle, we found 20 lakh rupees in a rice bag. The occupants P Venkateshwarlu and Maheshwar Reddy failed to produce any documents which supported the cash. They failed to provide a satisfactory reply on the source of the money and hence the cash was seized,” the police said.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they worked for a Jitender, and received commission on every transport of cash.

On Saturday night, the accused on receiving instructions from Jitender collected cash from an unidentified person near a local hospital and bagged the money in a car for transport while they were caught on the way, said the police.

Police booked the three accused while Jitender is yet to be taken into custody.