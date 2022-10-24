Hyderabad: Two held with Rs 20L unaccountable cash in Punjagutta

The accused were apprehended during a regular vehicle check at Somajiguda where they were caught red-handed carrying the cash in a car

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th October 2022 1:38 pm IST
T'gana Guv appeals to people to buy local products on Diwali
representational image

Hyderabad: Punjagutta police seized an amount of 20 lakhs, identified as unaccountable cash on Saturday night, during a regular vehicle check at Somajiguda.

The accused were where they were caught red-handed carrying the cash in a car and were arrested in the discovery.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Gold rates rise as sales glitter during 2-day Dhanteras

“On checking the vehicle, we found 20 lakh rupees in a rice bag. The occupants P Venkateshwarlu and Maheshwar Reddy failed to produce any documents which supported the cash. They failed to provide a satisfactory reply on the source of the money and hence the cash was seized,” the police said.

MS Education Academy

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they worked for a Jitender, and received commission on every transport of cash.

On Saturday night, the accused on receiving instructions from Jitender collected cash from an unidentified person near a local hospital and bagged the money in a car for transport while they were caught on the way, said the police.

Police booked the three accused while Jitender is yet to be taken into custody.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button