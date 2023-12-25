Hyderabad: 2 history sheeters held for attempt to murder in Bahadurpura

Five months ago, Anwar had provided police information that led to the arrest of accused for possession of ganja, police said

Updated: 25th December 2023 5:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two history sheeters held for attempting to murder
Hyderabad: The city police on Monday, December 25, apprehended two persons for allegedly attempting to commit a murder in Bahadurpura. A knife that was used in the execution of the crime was also recovered, police said.

As per the sources, the accused, Mohammed Akbaruddin Farooqui, 29, and Mohammed Mohsin Hussain, have a history of crime records. After Akbaruddin was released from jail, he did not change his behavior, and yet he again committed an attempt to murder with the support of his friend, Mohsin.

The police said the accused stabbed the victim, Anwar, with a knife, as they had previous enmity with him. Five months ago, Anwar had gotten the accused caught over the possession of ganja, police said.

Based on credible information, the Bahadurpura police team arrested the accused and recovered one knife from them. They’ll now be presented before the court, police said.

