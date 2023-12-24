Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police nab burglar wanted in 4 states

Hyderabad: A notorious burglar, wanted by police of four states, was arrested by Jubilee Hills police on Sunday. Police learned from sources that Irfan had came to the city and checked into a lodge. Subsequently, they nabbed him at Yousufguda check post.

Mohammed Irfan alias Robinhood Ujwal, a resident of Jogia village near Garha in Bihar, is an accused in four cases in Delhi, four in Hyderabad and seven in Bangalore. A set of large and small screwdrivers, a Jio dongle, a smartphone, a hoodie and a monkey cap were recovered from his possession.

Police said Irfan had been clever enough to evading the routes where closed circuit cameras were fixed. “He does not use a cellphone or sandals to avoid getting caught,” police said, adding, he does not commit burglaries or thefts in his native place because people there are economically backward. “He steals from other states and helps the poor in his hometown.”

According to the detective inspector Veerasekha, the accused person, Mohammad Irfan, checked into the Meridian Golden Lodge at Lakdikapul on December 8 and conducted recce at Road No 45.

When he got an opportunity, he went to Jubilee Hills and entered into the house of Dhruva Anurag Reddy, a private employee and stole a gold chain, a bag containing Rs 5 lakh and fled to Mumbai. Even though the police checked the footage of 75 cameras, they could not find the whereabouts of the accused.

Police said, during the burglary he used to keep an eye on the CCTV cameras, jumping from one house to another house. He would steal an expensive car and use it to commit the theft to avoid suspicion. Irfan has spent most of the stolen money on poor students and farmers at his native place, which made him famous as ‘Robinhood Ujwal‘.

A police investigation revealed that the villagers named him Ujwal after he installed electricity poles in his village with the stolen money. There is another specialty in his theft. He only steals cash, gold and diamonds. He does not steal silverware.