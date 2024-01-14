Hyderabad: Two-hour power cuts to be the new normal?

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana, especially dwellers of the capital city, have recently been witnessing power cuts.

Along with basic functionalities being hit due to these power supply interruptions, work-from-home (WFH) employees, whose employment depends on a break-less power supply, are beginning to bear the brunt of this development.

“Power cuts of up to 2 hours may be required,” said Musharraf Ali Faruqui managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Sunday, January 14.

He also said that due to higher power demand in summer/rabi season, “power cuts of up to 2 hours may be required.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused due to power interruptions in various parts of #GHMC Kindly note as part of annual maintenance & to prepare for higher power demand in Summer/Rabi season, power cut of up to 2 hours may be required @revanth_anumula @Bhatti_Mallu @TsspdclCorporat,” he said in a post on X.

According to TSSPDCL, annual maintenance is taken up every year from Nov-Jan.

TSSPDCL said that 16 areas in GHMC are facing power cuts, on Sunday including Darulshifa, Hussaini Alam, Seethaphalmandi, Shanthi Nagar, SR Nagar, Chandanagar, and Ferozguda.

Scheduled outage

Banjara Hills and Erragadda will face an eight hour-long power outage on Feb 11, 2024, TSSPDCL said.