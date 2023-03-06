Hyderabad: Two including girlfriend arrested in Abdullapurmet murder case

Hyderabad: Two more persons including Katta Niharika, the girlfriend of Hari Hara Krishna, who allegedly murdered an engineering student N Naveen for getting close to Niharika was arrested by the Abdullapurmet police.

“Krishna after murdering Naveen met Niharika and was in touch with her on phone. She gave him Rs. 1,500 for expenses. Both of them met and went to the murder spot and later had dinner,” said B Sai Sri, DCP L B Nagar.

The police also arrested Prabhaliti Hassain (21), a friend of Krishna. Police said that Krishna had dumped the body parts at different places and sought Hassain’s help to shift them to the spot where Naveen was killed.

The body parts were later set on fire to erase the evidence. Both Niharika and Hassain were well aware of the murder and helped Krishna to the maximum, the DCP said.

When Naveen’s family members called Hari Krishna on February 21 to check about the former’s whereabouts, Krishna panicked.

Fearing that his crime may get exposed, he left for Khammam. Later, he went to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and went to Warangal to meet his father on February 23.

His father informed him that the police are on the lookout for him and suggested that he surrender. Hari Krishna then went to his girlfriend’s house and took a bath. From here he went straight to Abdullapurmet police station and surrendered.



