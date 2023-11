Hyderabad: Two persons were injured in a freak fire accident near Suchitra, Kompally in Petbasheerabad police station limits on Monday, November 6. They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Panic prevailed among locals after a #fire erupted from a #gaspipelineleak near #Kompally under Petbasheerabad police station limits in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/uatRx7WHcr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 6, 2023

Flames erupted causing panic among passersby. However, it was brought under control in an hour by fire tenders.

A case has been registered against the agency.

The reason for the accident is unknown. This copy will be updated as soon as more details arrive.