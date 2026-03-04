Hyderabad: Two lakes restored by HYDRAA to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally inaugurate both the Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake in Shivarampally and Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally in the next few days, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Wednesday, March 4.

Ranganath inspected the final leg of works being taken up at Nalla Cheruvu and directed the officials to make the lake area ready for the inauguration, which, he said, could happen over the next five to six days.

Restored Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake at night

He directed officials to ensure that shade-giving trees are planted in large numbers and beautify the parks around the lake. He also spoke with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) regarding the installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Nalla Cheruvu.

As part of the first batch of lakes to be restored and beautified by HYDRAA was Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, which was inaugurated and thrown open to the people by Revanth Reddy on September 28, 2025.

The work for the restoration of Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Thammadikunta and Sunnam lake are yet to be completed under the first phase.

Speaking with the media during his inspection of Nalla Cheruvu, Ranganath pointed out that in September 2024, when HYDRA wanted to restore the lake to its past glory, there was certain criticism against HYDRAA’s efforts.

Restored Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu at night

“Today, all those who criticised us are appreciating our work. We are also setting up a walking track, children’s play area, parks and open gyms around the lake. Once the work is done, the lakefront will turn even more beautiful. Not only will floods in the area be controlled, but even the groundwater levels in the area will increase,” he said.

The HYDRAA will undertake the development of 13 more lakes in the next phase for restoration and beautification.