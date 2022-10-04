Hyderabad: Two lose life after drowning in Nanajipur waterfalls

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th October 2022 9:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two friends who had gone for a picnic at Nanajipur waterfalls located near Shamshabad drowned.

The Shamshabad police said Kammari Mahendhar Chary (30) a carpenter and Md Nadeem (19) a bike mechanic, both residents of Shamshabad had gone to Nanajipur waterfall located near Shamshabad on Monday afternoon for a picnic and fishing. After moving around the scenic place both of them entered the water to swim and drowned.

The family members who were worried as Chary and Nadeem did not return home reached the spot on Tuesday morning. On noticing clothes there they searched the area and noticed the bodies in a quarry.

On information, the Shamshabad police reached the spot swiftly and with the help of expert swimmers, retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary.

