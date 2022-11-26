Hyderabad: Two men die by suicide in separate incidents

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2022 1:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two men died by suicide on Friday in separate incidents reported by Jeedimetla and Medchal. One of the deceased was allegedly upset over not getting married.

The other person identified as Sai Tarun (25), a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Jeedimetla suffered a serious injury to his right leg in an accident three months ago and was bedridden since then. He hung himself to the ceiling fan.

M.Tirumal Reddy, 27, from Prashanth Nagar in Medchal was upset after his efforts to find a suitable alliance were unsuccessful. For the past few days, Reddy was upset and hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan at his residence. Two cases were registered and the investigation is underway.

