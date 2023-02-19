Hyderabad: Two men held for sexually assaulting a woman

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and later “stealing” her gold chain, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint lodged with police, the woman said she was walking from Peeramcheruvu to her residence after completing work at a house where she is employed as a maid on February 18.

At that time, two men approached her on the pretext of taking her for work but pushed her into their car to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, it stated.

The duo also later took her gold chain weighing about 24 grams, the woman said in the complaint.

A case was registered and a probe based on CCTV footage along with other evidences collected by Narsingi police led them to the two accused. They were apprehended and the stolen gold chain was recovered intact from them, a release from Cyberabad police said.

Police also recovered the vehicle which was used in the commission of offence. The accused were sent to judicial remand.