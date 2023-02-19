Hyderabad: SOT police raid 33 farmhouses, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: In order to keep a tab on the illegal activities, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT) on Saturday night conducted searches at 33 farmhouses in Cyberabad and booked three owners for flouting the norms.

The SOT carried out searches at Celebrity farmhouse, Eternity farmhouse, and Musheeruddin farmhouse at Moinabad and found that the owners of the farmhouses were found doing illegal activities by allowing customers to consume liquor without a valid license.

During the operation, the police arrested three watchmen Sudhakar, Patel Raju Pogula, and M. Swamy, the owners of the farmhouses. Prasanth, Y. Naresh Kumar Reddy, and Musheeruddin are absconding.

The police have seized bottles of alcohol that were stored there illegally and being used for sale at the farmhouses.

“The raid searches were a part of regular checkings in view of the weekend, the owners have been warned of flouting norms and not to allow illegal activities at the farmhouses” said DCP SOT M.A Rasheed.

He appealed to the public to share information about any Violations and other related information to Cyberabad Police on WhatsApp No. 9490617444.